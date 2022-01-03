Here’s the latest developments in the third tier.

Villa youngster ends Ipswich loan stay

Aston Villa have recalled youngster Louie Barry from his disappointing loan spell at Ipswich.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old has returned to the Premier League side after making just six appearances for the big-spending Tractor Boys.

Only one of those outings came as a start in League One, while the former Barcelona youngster made just one other appearance for the Portman Road in the third tier.

A move to League Two Swindon has now been mooted for the second half of the season as Villa look to get the talented teenager regular game time.

Sunderland won’t be selling rising star as full-back nears move

Recalled Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry is now being linked with a move to Swindon. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Sunderland have insisted rising-star Dan Neil is not for sale.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has said the Black Cats will not entertain any interest in their 20-year-old midfielder, whose stock is rising following 30 appearances in his breakthrough season at the Stadium of Light.

Those impressive outings have alerted the likes of Burnley and Championship clubs to his startling progress.

But with Sunderland currently second in the table and on course for a return to the Championship, Speakman said Neil would be going nowhere.

‘We don't need to lose anybody right now’, said Speakman.

‘The whole purpose of the project is to build those assets and develop that strength in depth, and there's nothing better than having teams interested in your players because that does suggest that good things are occurring.

‘But we won't be entertaining any of those players leaving in the window, they are motivated by Sunderland getting to where we want to get to at the end of the season.’

in further developments at the Stadium of Light, boss Lee Johnson is reportedly closing in on the £200,000 signing of Linfield full-back Trai Hume.

No bids yet for key MK Dons duo

MK Dons are yet to receive any bids for key duo Andrew Fisher and Matt O’Riley amid reports former boss Russell Martin wants to be reunited with the duo at Swansea.

The pair have missed just three league games between them this season as the Dons sit seventh in the table and four points off the play-off places with a game in hand.

They’ve been heavily linked with a move to the Swans, with reports suggesting that deals are close.

However, the MK Citizen’s Toby Lock today tweeted: ‘As it stands though (Monday 3/1 in case this ages badly!) I understand there haven’t been any bids for either player for any club.’

Goalkeeper Fisher is also reportedly interesting Huddersfield.

Bolton see off Inter Miami to land Fulham youngster

Fulham have added a second new arrival to their squad this month by signing Fulham right-back Marlon Fossey.

Just days after signing Dion Charles from Accrington, boss Ian Evatt has landed the Cottagers youngster on loan for the rest of the season.