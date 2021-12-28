Dion deal

Bolton are set to win the chase for in-demand striker Dion Charles.

The Accrington front man is close to agreeing a January move to Pompey’s rivals for a fee of £300,000, according to reports.

Charles has been in a contract dispute with his club, which has seen him limited to nine appearances this season - with his last outing back in September.

A number of clubs have been linked with the Northern Ireland international, who bagged 20 goals last term including Bristol City and Nottingham Forest.

But according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, it’s the Trotters who are set to win the race for the 26-year-old’s signature.

Rovers to decide if winger is gone from Burton

Dion Charles in action for Northern Ireland (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Tony Mowbray is ready to decide the path forward for Blackburn winger Harry Chapman.

The winger is on loan with Pompey rivals Burton Albion, after agreeing a move to the Pirelli Stadium in August.

But the former Shrewsbury, Sheffield United and Barnsley loanee has made just eight appearances since going to the Pirelli Stadium.

Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph: ‘I’m letting him get on and competing to get in their team and trying to help them win football matches.

‘I’m sure that’s a conversation that’s coming, it’s not been at the forefront of my mind, but it will be.

‘Harry Chapman is a young lad who for me has to understand what it is to play for a team with ambition and you have to do what the manager wants, to run, to chase, to fight and to compete.

‘If you’re a Harry Chapman type of player you then need to beat players and contribute with goals and assists.

‘It’s football, it’s pretty simple for me. If Harry can do all that, which is why he was brought to this club, then Harry Chapman is a good footballer.’

Tilt to remain a ‘Tic

Curtis Tilt looks set to extend his loan stay at Wigan.

The former Pompey target has spent this term on loan with the Latics from League One leaders Rotherham.

The 30-year-old has made 11 appearances for Leam Richardson’s men this term, with some injury issues experienced in that time.

Millers boss Paul Warne said no definitive decision had been made about Warne’s future, but it’s a loan agreement which appears to be suiting all parties.

He told the Rotherham Advertiser: ‘There’s no decision yet. We keep our eye on it. We’ve been in contact with his representative but the details of that will remain between the club and him.

‘We’ll get to January, then all parties will talk and come to a decision.

‘Curtis is doing well at Wigan and we’re doing well with what we’ve got here.’

