League One latest: Portsmouth tormentor a target for Paul Cook as Ipswich Town eye triple Sunderland raid

Cook wants Blues tormentor in Ipswich spree

Accrington striker Colby Bishop is a target for Ipswich this summer.

Paul Cook wants to raid his former club for the impressive front man, reports the East Anglian Daily Times.

Cook has a sizeable transfer warchest to carry out his rebuild and wants the 24-year-old, who has given Pompey real problems in his recent clashes with the Blues – scoring three goals in their past two clashes at the Crown Ground.

The EADT also report the Tractor Boys are looking at a trio of out-of-contract Sunderland players this summer.

Top scorer Charlie Wyke, Max Power and Josh Hawkes are also said to be interesting Cook.

Former Pompey target Richie Smallwood is another of the swathe of players being linked with a move to Suffolk, after captaining Hull City to the Championship.

Gills deal

Ipswich Town stalwart Luke Chambers is a target for Gillingham, according to reports.

The long-serving veteran is a free agent after being released as part of Paul Cook’s swingeing overhaul at Portman Road.

And the 35-year-old, who made 396 appearances for the Tractor Boys could be on his way to Priestfield this summer, as Steve Evans once again undertakes some busy business in Kent.

Posh’s pacy purchases

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson is planning a summer of ‘relentless’ recruitment.

The Posh have been linked with a host of players since securing promotion from League One, although moves for John Marquis and Craig MacGillivray have been shot down.

Former Blues target Josh Knight is a player wanted at London Road after a loan stay with Wycombe Wanderers last season.

Ferguson told the Peterborough Telegraph: ‘We confirmed our recruitment targets at the end of season meeting between me, the co-owners and Barry Fry.

‘We want our recruitment to be as relentless and as successful as our attempts to extend the contracts of key players.’

