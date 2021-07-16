Pompey’s opening day of the season opponents Fleetwood Town winger signed Anthony Pilkington on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old former Republic of Ireland international spent last season in India with East Bengal (Various).

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing former Arsenal youngster Jayden Onen.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old was released by Reading at the end of last month and remains without a club.

The midfielder managed only one Championship appearance last season for the Royals.

Doncaster Rovers and Wycombe Wanderers are also believed to be interested (Sheffield Star).

Ipswich Town were keen on experienced left-back George Friend before he extended his contract with Championship Birmingham by a further year (EADT).

Birmingham defender George Friend. Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Sunderland have signed Manchester City youngster Callum Doyle on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old centre-back has been a regular in the Premier League side’s under-23 squad.

The England U18 international is Lee Johnson’s third signing this summer, after Alex Pritchard and Corry Evans both signed for the Black Cats, (Various).