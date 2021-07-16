League One latest: Portsmouth's opening-day opponents Fleetwood sign ex-international winger | Sheffield Wednesday eye released Reading midfielder | Sunderland land Man City youngster
Here’s the top stories emerging from League One today as club’s continue their preparations for the 2021-22 season.
Pompey’s opening day of the season opponents Fleetwood Town winger signed Anthony Pilkington on a one-year deal.
The 33-year-old former Republic of Ireland international spent last season in India with East Bengal (Various).
Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing former Arsenal youngster Jayden Onen.
The 20-year-old was released by Reading at the end of last month and remains without a club.
The midfielder managed only one Championship appearance last season for the Royals.
Doncaster Rovers and Wycombe Wanderers are also believed to be interested (Sheffield Star).
Ipswich Town were keen on experienced left-back George Friend before he extended his contract with Championship Birmingham by a further year (EADT).
Sunderland have signed Manchester City youngster Callum Doyle on a season-long loan.
The 18-year-old centre-back has been a regular in the Premier League side’s under-23 squad.
The England U18 international is Lee Johnson’s third signing this summer, after Alex Pritchard and Corry Evans both signed for the Black Cats, (Various).
AFC Wimbledon are keen on a loan deal for Chelsea youngster Henry Lawrence, who was a regular for the club's under-23 side last term (Football Insider).