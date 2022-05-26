Here’s the latest developments that have caught our eye…

Striker Mandron leaves Crewe

Striker Mikael Mandron is leaving Crewe.

The newly-relegated outfit confirmed the Frenchman’s departure on Thursday after he turned down the offer of a new deal.

According to the Railwaymen’s website, they did everything they could to keep hold of the 27-year-old, who is now available on a free transfer.

Mandron scored 24 goals in 79 appearances following his move to Gresty Road from Gillingham in 2020.

In his two seasons with Crewe, he finished as the club’s top scorer – although shared the honour last term with Chris Long after both players finished on 10 goals apiece.

A knee injury meant Mandron missed two months of the season, with his absence doing little to help Alexandra with their relegation battle.

Meanwhile, a flexible performer, the Frenchman can also play out wide and at wing-back – which will no doubt appeal to many clubs.

Former Pompey triallist told he can leave Railwaymen

While Mandron searches for a new club, team-mate Madger Gomes is being encouraged to do the same.

The former Pompey triallist has been told he can leave the Alexandra Stadium if he can fix himself up with another side – despite a year remaining on his contract.

The Alicante-born midfielder joined Crewe last summer on a two-year deal following an unsuccessful trial at Fratton Park which saw him travel with the Blues to their pre-season training camp at St George’s Park.

But the former Villarreal, Leeds, Liverpool and Doncaster Rovers player made just 11 appearances for Crewe last season as he struggled to cement a place in the side.

Former Man Utd keeper appointed coach at Ipswich

Ipswich have brought in former Manchester United keeper Lee Grant to be part of manager Kieran McKenna’s backroom team.

The Tractor Boys made the announcement on the same day the veteran stopper announced his retirement from playing.

He hangs up his gloves after more than 500 games for Derby, Sheffield Wednesday, Burnley, Stoke and others.

Only two of those outings came for United, though, with Grant at Old Trafford since 2018 to act as a back-up to David de Gea and Dean Henderson.

Grant previously worked with McKenna during his time at the Red Devils, where he was assistant manager to Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

The 39-year-old will not take on a goalkeeping coaching role at Portman Road, however,

He arrives to be an outfield coach, with Rene Gilmartin to continue in his role with Town’s keepers.

Charlton close in on new head coach

Charlton are supposedly close to naming their new head coach.

According to various reports, Swindon boss Ben Garner is the man they’ve turned to in the wake of Johnny Jackson’s sacking at the end of the season.

Despite suggestions that the Addicks remain in talks with other candidates, it is believed a deal for the 42-year-old is drawing to a successful conclusion.

A compensation package with the Robins is also close to being agreed.

Former Bristol Rovers boss Garner has been manager of Swindon for less than a year.

After being appointed at the County Ground last summer, he led the Robins to a sixth-place finish in League Two, with their promotion hopes shattered by a penalty shootout defeat to Port Vale in the play-off semi-finals.