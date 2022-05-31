Here are the latest League One headlines from the past 24 hours.

Pompey target to pen new deal

Reported Pompey target Alex Gorrin has agreed a new deal at Oxford United, according to sources.

Amid much speculation, the midfielder is now set to extend his stay with Karl Robinson’s side by a further year.

The 28-year-old’s contract was due to expire next month, with the Blues, Sunderland, Burton, Wigan and Lincoln all keeping tabs on his situation.

However, the two parties have found middle ground as the Spaniard continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

Since his arrival from Motherwell in 2019, Gorrin has featured 101 outings for Oxford - scoring two goals.

Ipswich sign ex-Pompey target

Ipswich have confirmed the signing of ex-Pompey target Freddie Ladapo.

The striker, who moves to Portman Road as a free agent, penned a three-year deal to keep him with the Tractor Boys until 2025.

The 28-year-old had been linked with moves to Sheffield Wednesday, Hull and MK Dons after failing to agree fresh terms with Rotherham.

Following the announcement, Ladapo admitted he was ‘buzzing’ to get the deal complete and felt boss Kieran McKenna was a key reason behind his switch.

He told the Ipswich website: ‘The chance to come and play for this club, with the history and fanbase it has, is brilliant for me. I am buzzing.

‘The manager has plans and goals here, and this feels like the perfect fit for me.’

The forward was linked with a switch to Fratton Park before his move to the Millers in 2019, but a deal never materialized due to his ‘unrealistic’ wages.

Premier League duo eye £10m ace

Southampton and Aston Villa have reportedly entered the race for Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards.

The Premier League duo have joined Crystal Palace, Spurs, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in wanting to sign the 19-year-old this summer.

Amid the speculation, newly-relegated Posh are believed to want a bid in excess of the £10m they received from Brentford for Ivan Toney two years ago to tempt them to sell.

Despite their relegation from the Championship last term, Edwards was one of a few star players in Posh’s ranks – with the defender amassing 38 appearances in all competitions.

Charlton owner makes managerial admission

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard has provided a major update on the club’s search for a new manager.

Recent reports suggested that Swindon boss Ben Garner was close to succeeding Johnnie Jackson at The Valley.

But with no develops on that front, the Addicks owner has taken to the club website to update fans about the search.

He said: ‘Finding the right manager to take our men’s first team forward is our number one priority at this time.

‘We have conducted interviews with a number of candidates and have been really pleased with the quality of interested individuals applying for the role but haven’t made a final decision.