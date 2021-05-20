League One latest: Rivals Lincoln City and Blackpool vie for £4.25m Everton midfielder as Ipswich Town playmaker is chased after release by ex-Portsmouth boss

Championship chasers chase midfielder

Everton’s Josh Bowler is a target for play-off sides Blackpool and Lincoln, according to reports.

The two sides beat Pompey to a top-six finish, and both are in strong positions to make the League One final after the first legs of their semis.

And they are also said to be in a battle for the Toffees’ out-of-contract midfielder, according to Football League World.

The former QPR trainee is set to leave Goodison Park in the summer, after being signed for a fee rising to £4.25m in 2017.

The 22-year-old picked up plenty of game time in the Championship during a loan spell with Hull City in the 2019-20 campaign.

Gills deal

Josh Bowler (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Gillingham are in talks to sign Alan Judge after his Ipswich Town exit, according to reports.

Judge was told by Tractor Boys boss Paul Cook he was no longer part of his plans at Portman Road moving forward.

Now the 32-year-old could be linking up with Steve Evans at Priestfield as a free agent, according to Football Insider.

Defender goes for Burton

Michael Mancienne has agreed a new one-year deal with Burton Albion.

The 33-year-old who came through the ranks at Chelsea and went on to play for Hamburg in the Bundesliga has seal a new contract at the Pirelli Stadium.

Mancienne signed a short-term deal in February and made 17 appearances in a strong finish to the season from the Brewers under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

He told the Burton website: ‘I'm buzzing. I've really enjoyed my time here and I love the vibe and the family feel.

‘It's a real honour and a pleasure to be staying on for another year.’

Hasselbaink believes the defender will add nous to his ranks.

He said: ‘Michael came in after a few months without football after playing in America for a few years and he did really well.

‘He's got that experience you need. He gives us options in defence and midfield and we think he'll only benefit from a full pre-season with us.’

Tiger to Lion

League One title winners Hull City are set to lose keeper George Long to Millwall.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the KC Stadium this summer after helping the Tigers to the championship.

And the South London Press reports the man who made 13 appearances this term after 46 Championship outings the previous campaign, will be joining the Lions for the 2021-22 season.

