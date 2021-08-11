League One latest: Rumoured Portsmouth target subject of Championship bid as rivals make Premier League swoop, Charlton Athletic Shrewsbury Town updates

Crewe winger Owen Dale. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Well, well Dale

Rumoured Pompey target Owen Dale is the subject of a £500,000 Championship bid, according to reports.

A stack of clubs have been linked with the winger this summer, including the Blues.

But Football Insider says there is now strong second-tier interest for the player with the likes of Sunderland, Blackburn, Preston and Ipswich all said to be keen.

And the club in question have now backed it up with a firm bid ahead of the close of the window on August 31.

A Shrews move

Shrewsbury Town are on the brink of landing Birmingham striker Sam Cosgrave.

The powerhouse forward is close to linking up with former Pompey boss Steve Cotterill as New Meadow on loan for the season.

The 24-year-old moved to St Andrews from Aberdeen in January for £2m, but is deemed surplus to requirements by Lee Bowyer after failing to score in 12 appearances last term.

Sunderland move in on Cirkin

Tottenham’s Dennis Cirkin is on the brink of completing is move to Sunderland.

The Blacks Cats are set to be successful in their pursuit of the left-back, after he arrived on Wesarside to compete the deal.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon reports a ‘six-figure’ deal is in the offing for the 19-year-old.

Adkins out to add to Addicks

Nigel Adkins is confident of more Charlton recruits before the trasnfer window closes.

The Addicks boss knows his squad still needs strengthening before August 31.

Adkins told the South London Press after his side’s 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to AFC Wimbledon: ‘We need every player available as soon as possible. We’re a small group of players.

‘You can see where we are, this is our squad. What we’ve got is a hard-working group who want to improve. We’ve got a good culture that will allow them to improve.

‘We will be bringing more players in – w we will bring more players in before the transfer window shuts.’

Charlton have already pipped Pompey to Jayden Stockley this summer, as he moved to The Valley from Preston.

Former Blues keeper Craig MacGillivray has made to the move to south London from Fratton Park.

