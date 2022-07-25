Here are the latest headlines from across the third tier.

Owls eyeing major swoop

The 29-year-old is in-demand this summer, with a number of EFL clubs, including rivals Derby, eyeing a loan swoop for the forward.

Since his move from Belgian side Anderlecht in 2020, the Jamaican international has endured an injury-hit two-years at Ibrox.

However, Roofe has scored 34 times in 72 outings for the Gers, helping them lift the SPFL title and reach the Europa League final during his time in Scotland.

It would prove to be an impressive capture for Darren Moore’s side, who have already made nine signings during the window.

Roofe would add to the eye-catching arrivals at Hillsborough this summer, which included those of Michael Smith, Michael Ihiekwe and Will Vaulks.

Wednesday are set to welcome Pompey on the opening weekend in a mouth-watering curtain raiser in League One.

Charlton to try for Prem prospect

Charlon are eyeing a loan move for Crystal Palace youngster David Ozoh, according to reports.

The Addicks are believed to be keen to land a deal for the 17-year-old, who has featured for the first-team while on tour in Australia this summer.

The midfielder has been influential in the Eagles’ youth set-up, where he netted twice in 27 Under-18 Premier League outings last term.

Ozoh would become Ben Garner’s eighth acquisition of the window, as he continues to stamp his authority at The Valley.

Nonetheless, it would be an impressive arrival, with Charlton looking to fend off interest from a number of clubs elsewhere in the EFL.

Exeter wait continues

Exeter boss Matt Taylor has reiterated to fans to remain patient as the wait for their first summer purchase goes on.

The Grecians boss remains hopeful there will be at least one fresh face through the doors at St James Park this week.

City are the only club in the Football League yet to complete a move this window and Taylor admits signings have been difficult given the type of players they are targeting.

He told Devon Live: ‘We can only put our best offer in front of a player for transfer or a contract or a parent club in relation to a loan and then it is down to the player and the parent club.

‘We have missed out on targets who we thought we had a chance of getting. We cannot magic up extra budget money wise, and we are shopping in a specific market.