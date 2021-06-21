League One latest: Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Stoke City dealt striker setback by Portsmouth rivals as Celtic look set to lose out to moneybags Ipswich Town in keeper race

Striker deal shows Pilgrims’ progress

Ryan Lowe believes tying down striker Luke Jephcott to a new deal is a ‘statement of intent’ from Plymouth.

Jephcott has been attracting interest from the likes of Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County this summer.

But the 21-year-old, who bagged 18 goals last season, has agreed a new deal at Home Park.

Lowe told Plymouth Live: ‘I always say to all my players “You do good by me and the football club, I do good by you”.

‘Since I have been here in the last two years he has signed three contracts.

‘That’s a statement of intent from me, my staff and the board of directors that we have seen the qualities he has got and let’s reward it.’

Plymouth front man Luke Jephcott. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Tangerine to Tractor Boy

Ipswich Town have had a bid knocked back for Dundee United keeper Benjamin Siegrist, according to reports.

But the Tractor Boys have been tipped to beat Scottish giants Celtic to the 29-year-old’s signature.

A bid of £350,000 is believed to be a little short of the Tangerines’ valuation of the former Aston Villa man.

But the Daily Record report Paul Cook will return with an improved offer to get the move over the line.

Donny DealDoncaster Rovers teenager Lirak Hasani has signed a new one-deal.

The 18-year-old told the club’s official site: ‘I’m delighted to get the deal sorted and I'm looking forward to it.

‘I remember the gaffer playing midfield here and being a midfielder myself, I just want to learn from him and see what I can offer.

‘Towards the back end of last season, it was a bit frustrating but all I could do was keep my head down, train hard, and keep supporting everyone.

‘The aim now is to break into the team. I haven’t started a game so I want to do that and I'd like to start regularly. I think I can achieve that if I keep working hard.’

Ipswich hoping Harper deal's not Reked

Rekeem Harper’s switch to Ipswich Town is being held up by Valerien Ismael’s impending arrival at West Brom.

The Barnsley boss is wanted at the Hawthorns with a compensation fee of around £2m being negotiated for the German to take up the position.

But reports today suggest it’s that process which is slowing down Harper linking up with Paul Cook at Portman Road.

The Express & Star state today the £500,000 deal is being held up with the Baggies keen to confirm Ismael doesn’t want the midfielder to stay. A similar report first emerged with the East Anglian Daily Times over the weekend.

The deal is advanced with Harper’s personal terms agreed and medical agreed, but now having to wait to get the move over the line.

