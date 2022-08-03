Here are the latest headlines.

Owls hopeful of Tigers swoop

Sheffield Wednesday remain hopeful they can land Hull striker Mallik Wilks before the end of the transfer window.

Yorkshire Live suggest the Owls are still keen to bring the 23-year-old to Hillsborough this summer, despite failing to agree a deal.

The forward has been a strong target of Darren Moore throughout the window following the continued uncertainty over his future at the MKM Stadium.

Wilks had a one-year extension triggered by the Tigers at the end of last season, but is understood to be keen on a move to the Owls.

The former Doncaster man has been hampered by injuries, limiting him to 76 outings and scoring on 24 occasions.

The striker was absent from City’s 2-1 victory against Bristol City on Saturday with a minor problem.

Kirk on the move

The Addicks signed the 24-year-old for a £500,000 fee from Crewe last summer and are believed to be keen to recoup as much of that value as possible.

The winger spent the second half of last term on loan at Blackpool, with the Seasiders failing to make his move permanent despite having a clause in the contract.

Kirk is yet to impress at The Valley, so far failing to score in any of his 15 games for the Reds.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson is reportedly keen to sign the winger after Aiden McGeady was ruled out for 11 weeks through injury, while Reading have also been credited with interest.

The former Crewe ace started on the bench for Charlton against Accrington on Saturday and made a four-minute cameo after replacing Corey Blackett-Taylor.

Derby favourites for Prem prospect

Derby are favourites to sign Everton youngster Lewis Dobbin, according to The Athletic.

The Rams are believed to be keen on a load deal for the 19-year-old before the end of the window as he looks to continue his development.

The forward made his Premier League debut last season and has five first-team outings under his belt for the Toffees.