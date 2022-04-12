League One latest: Sheffield Wednesday keeper targeted as Portsmouth rival's loanee makes Birmingham City transfer claim

We’ve picked out the main headlines from all the latest talking points from the past 24 hours that have caught our eyes.

Crewe Alexandra’s new interim boss targeting permanent role

Crewe Alexandra’s new interim boss Alex Morris has revealed he would like to land the role on a permanent basis.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 39-year-old was placed in charge until the end of the season following David Artell’s sacking on Monday.

Speaking to BBC Radio Stoke, the 41-year-old’s former assistant believes he has the right skills to take on the job beyond the end of the season.

He said: ‘I'd love to take the job long-term. I've been at this club for a long, long time and I believe I have the credentials’

The Railwaymen were the first team in the EFL to be relegated this season after a 2-0 defeat to Doncaster on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday stopper Cameron Dawson is being targeted by League Two outfit Exeter.

Morris’ initial goal is to bring back positivity to Gresty Road following a dismal campaig, which has seen them pick up 25 points in 42 league outings to date.

Exeter eye move for League One stopper

League Two outfit Exeter City are keen to bring back Sheffield Wednesday keeper Cameron Dawson next term.

The Owls’ stopper is coming to the end of his season-long loan at St James Park and has been a crucial part in the Grecians play-off push.

Speaking to Devon Live, boss Matt Taylor revealed talks haven’t begun about a possible return to the West Country but admits he is a fond admirer of the 26-year-old.

He said: ‘He enjoys the environment, we have shown him much how he is valued and then we will have conversations about the future, but we won’t be in control of them.

‘We are an admirer of his game and personality, but there will be a whole host of clubs who would want to get him on loan or permanently.’

Dawson has been the Grecians number one this term keeping 16 clean sheets in 39 outings, but is set to return to Wednesday in the summer with his contract not due to expire until 2024.

Sheffield Wednesday loanee makes Birmingham transfer claim

Sheffield Wednesday loanee Harlee Dean revealeD he’s not going to be at Birmingham next season – despite being contracted at St Andrews for another term.

After sustaining a calf injury in his second appearance for the Owls, the central defender has managed to amass six outings for Darren Moore’s side since his January arrival until the end of the season.

Before the 30-year-old’s exit from St Andrews, Blues boss Lee Bowyer admitted Dean would not be a part of his future plans and was free to leave.

With a season still left on his current deal it appears the former Brentford man is set to part ways with the Championship outfit in the summer, but refused to comment on his Sheffield Wednesday future.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, he said: ‘We’ve been fully focused on these matches, I know I’m not going to be at Birmingham next season.

‘I’m going to be available on a free so whenever that comes in the summer that’s what happens - we’ll deal with that then.