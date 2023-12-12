Watch more of our videos on Shots!

By John Mousinho’s admission, it’s proving to be the most ‘difficult’ part of managing Pompey.

Nonetheless, the agonising decision to pick Joe Morrell was emphatically vindicated in the impressive 2-0 triumph over promotion rivals Bolton.

On Tuesday night, the Blues’ head coach opted to change a winning team and drop Christian Saydee to accommodate the Welsh international’s return from a two-match suspension.

As ever, team selection is growing increasingly tough for the boss of the League One leaders as the strength in depth of his squad continues to shine.

And Mousinho is adamant it has become the hardest part of his Fratton Park job.

He told The News: ‘From the point of view of being able to bring Joe Morrell straight back in, it wasn’t difficult.

‘I am a lucky head coach to be able to make those decisions bringing a full international back into the side with a huge amount of league experience - but to take Christian out of the side as a very, very difficult thing, definitely.

‘He had played so well in the previous two games that we won, he really affected things, and it was a tough decision. Christian can count himself incredibly unlucky.

‘We picked Joe because we thought it suited the game. Bolton have one of the best midfield threes in the league and we felt having three midfielders on the pitch was probably the best thing to do.

‘Team selection at the moment for me is probably one of the most difficult parts of the job and I keep hammering it home to the players.

‘We left some experienced pros out of the squad against Bolton, let alone out of the starting line-up. It’s genuinely one of the most difficult things to do.’

Ben Stevenson and Denver Hume weren’t named in the 18-man squad against Bolton, despite the former coming off the bench at Northampton in the previous match.

Elsewhere, Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully are nearing fitness, while Colby Bishop, Tino Anjorin and Connor Ogilvie are still injured.

Mousinho added: ‘I’ve been consistent with the lads in terms of our message, which is, as a staff, we pick teams which we think are going to win that specific game and take in all of the factors.

‘Last time was based on how Bolton play, how you want to play, what I think about fatigue, and what I think is going to suit certain players for certain matches.