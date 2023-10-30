Here’s how Portsmouth’s attendances compare to their League One rivals

Pompey fans are dreaming of a return to the second tier after a sensational start to the season which leaves them top of League One with 35 points from their opening 15 games.

John Mousinho’s men claimed a hard earned 3-2 victory against Reading last time out to extend their unbeaten record to over seven months - with their last defeat coming on 11 March.

The Blues are targeting promotion this year after an 11-year absence from the second-tier of English football but they are likely to face strong opposition from the likes of Oxford, Bolton, Barnsley and many more.

But which club in the division attracts the biggest crowds and how do Pompey compare to their League One rivals?