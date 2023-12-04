League One promotion odds: Portsmouth chances compared to Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United, Derby County, Barnsley & other rivals
The latest odds on which League One clubs are most likely to secure promotion to the Championship.
Portsmouth continued their strong run at the top of the League One table at the weekend with a 3-0 win over Northampton Town on the road. Pompey now lead the pack with 42 points, three ahead of second-placed Bolton. At this moment in time, they are in a great position to secure promotion to the Championship at the end of the season, but can they keep up this run of form?
Bookmakers have updated their odds on which two teams are most likely to automatically go up next year. Take a look at where Pompey are placed compared to their closest rivals at the top of the League One table.