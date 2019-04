The Blues sit fourth in the table with five games to play and could go second with a win at Burton. Here we take a look at how things could change tomorrow as the race for automatic promotion hots up.

1. Game of the weekend - Sunderland v Doncaster League One automatic promotion hopefuls Sunderland face a tough test in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Good Friday. They welcome sixth-placed Doncaster to the Stadium of Light. Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

2. Black Cats look to get back on track Jack Ross' Sunderland dropped a place to third after the 5-4 defeat to Coventry last time out. The Blacks Cats boss will be keen to see a response against Donny as the race for a top-two finish intensifies. Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

3. Sunderland's mixed injury news Sunderland are hoping to welcome back Chris Maguire after nearly two months out with a fractured fibula for the Donny clash. However, the Blacks Cats have doubts over influential winger Aiden McGeady PA PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo

4. Barnsley back in second Barnsley capitalised on Sunderland's defeat at the hands on Coventry last time out. They defeated Fleetwood to move back into the automatic promotion places ahead of the Good Friday fixtures. Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

View more