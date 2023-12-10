Nobody could have predicted the events of the opening four months of the League One season as Portsmouth have put themselves in pole position for a return to the Championship.

John Mousinho's side are currently preparing for an eagerly anticipated meeting with promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers as the division's top two meet at Fratton Park on Monday night. Pompey will head into the game with the upper hand after a run of just one defeat in their first 19 games of the season has given them a three-point lead over their visitors.

It is already set to be an intriguing promotion race after the likes of Stevenage, Peterborough United, Derby County and Oxford United all forced their way into the top six as the crucial festive period rapidly approaches.