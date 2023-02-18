Pompey return to League One action today with a tough trip to Lincoln.

The Imps are unbeaten at home all season under manager Mark Kennedy and are sure to provide another stern test for John Mousinho & Co.

Since the new head coach took charge last month, the Blues have enjoyed a pick-up in form, collecting 10 points from his six matches in charge to date.

One of the three wins he’s enjoyed came at Fleetwood, but Pompey’s other two away games under Mousinho have ended in defeats – against Peterborough and Plymouth respectively.

Avoiding a third loss on the road will be important if the Blues are to cling on to fading play-off hopes.

But how do the so-called data experts at fivethirtyeight.com believe the game will go? Will Mousinho and the players be enjoying a memorable away day?

Here’s how they see the game panning out, along with the rest of the games in today’s League One programme.

1 . Portsmouth defender Ryley Towler during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Burton Albion at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 14 February 2023. Pompey head to Lincoln today in League One Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Accrington v Shrewsbury - away win Accrington win: 27%. Shrewsbury win: 45%. Draw: 28%. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Bristol Rovers v Burton - home win Bristol Rovers win: 43%. Burton win: 33%. Draw: 24%. Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

4 . Cambridge United v Oxford United - away win Cambridge United win: 27%. Oxford United win: 45%. Draw: 28%. Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales