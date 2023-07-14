News you can trust since 1877
League One rivals who have utilised triallists this pre-season and those who haven't - including Portsmouth, Barnsley and Charlton: gallery

League One clubs are well into their pre-season schedules, with Pompey kicking off their third game against Gosport Borough tonight.
By Mark McMahon
Published 14th Jul 2023, 18:31 BST

The warm-up games help them prepare for the big kick-off, which this season is August 5.

They also help clubs look at potential signings, with side’s more often welcoming triallists into their ranks in order to have a closer look at them.

But while the Blues haven’t gone down that route yet under John Mousinho, others in the division have.

Here’s who’s looking at bolstering their ranks with some unattached bargains and the results they’ve picked up so far this summer.

League One clubs are finalising their plans for the new season Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

1. SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: A general view of the EFL logo on the match ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City at Hillsborough Stadium on February 20, 2021 in Sheffield, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Games played: W 2-0 v AFC Fylde (game abandoned after 60 mins); W 2-1 v Worksop. Triallists used: 0

2. Barnsley

Games played: W 2-0 v AFC Fylde (game abandoned after 60 mins); W 2-1 v Worksop. Triallists used: 0 Photo: George Wood

Games played: W 3-0 v Southport. Triallists used: 0.

3. Blackpool

Games played: W 3-0 v Southport. Triallists used: 0. Photo: James Gill

Games played: W 1-0 v Bamber Bridge, W 3-1 v Curzon Ashton. Triallists used: 0.

4. Bolton Wanderers

Games played: W 1-0 v Bamber Bridge, W 3-1 v Curzon Ashton. Triallists used: 0. Photo: Michael Steele

