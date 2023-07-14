League One rivals who have utilised triallists this pre-season and those who haven't - including Portsmouth, Barnsley and Charlton: gallery
League One clubs are well into their pre-season schedules, with Pompey kicking off their third game against Gosport Borough tonight.
By Mark McMahon
Published 14th Jul 2023, 18:31 BST
The warm-up games help them prepare for the big kick-off, which this season is August 5.
They also help clubs look at potential signings, with side’s more often welcoming triallists into their ranks in order to have a closer look at them.
But while the Blues haven’t gone down that route yet under John Mousinho, others in the division have.
Here’s who’s looking at bolstering their ranks with some unattached bargains and the results they’ve picked up so far this summer.
