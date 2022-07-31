As the League One season got under way, we’ve taken a look at the main headlines from Saturday afternoon’s action.

Plymouth blow for ex-Blues target

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher has revealed that former reported Pompey target Mickel Miller sustained a serious injury on the eve of his Argyle debut.

The Pilgrims’ head coach stated that the 26-year-old picked up a thigh injury in training on Friday, which could now see him sidelined for a number of weeks.

Following their 1-0 victory against Barnsley on Saturday, Schumacher admitted these things happen in football but is not hopeful of an imminent return.

He told Plymouth Live: ‘Mickel got injured yesterday in training. It doesn't look a good one. He has been for a scan, straight away. It's his thigh. I'm gutted for him because he has been brilliant for us pre-season.

‘These things happen in football, you are not going to get it plain sailing all the time. That's what you put a squad together for. Bali came in and played on the left-hand side and was outstanding so I was really pleased with that.’

U’s boss slams costly error

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has slammed Alex Gorrin’s clostly error in the U’s 1-0 defeat to Derby.

The 28-year-old crossed Marcus McGuane in the middle of the pitch, allowing Conor Hourihane time to net the winner.

The United head coach revealed his side had worked in training to avoid that issue but added it was like playing in a ‘cauldron’ at Pride Park.

Speaking to Oxford Mail, he said: ‘We worked all week on two midfield players not crossing over each other on the edge of the box. This is the difference in big games, the attention to detail in small moments against good players, they punish you.

‘We looked a lot more mature in what was a cauldron at times, but I don’t think we got carried away and became too open and disconnected.’

Proud Posh boss after victory

Peterborough boss Grant McCann revealed his delight at Posh’s first victory of the campaign.

His side came from 2-0 at half-time to beat Cheltenham 3-2 at Whaddon Road, with a triple change at the break being the catalyst to the triumph.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, the Blues head coach admitted he was ‘proud’ of his team following their impressive comeback.

He said: ‘I’m really proud of the boys, the character is never in question with this group, they proved that today and that is a benchmark for them.

‘We changed the shape and maybe that caught Cheltenham off guard. Marriott, Thompson and Ward were sensational when they came on and they lifted the group, and I couldn’t be more pleased with the three points.’

