Shockwaves reverberated across the third tier as Ipswich announced the sacking of former Pompey boss Paul Cook .

It came as the Tractor Boys’ dismal run of form continued with a 0-0 draw with League Two Barrow yesterday - their second stalemate in the competition this term.

The hosts were unable to make their division difference count as they registered only two shots on target during the match’s entirety, while maintaining 53% possession of the ball by full-time.

And after crashing out of the EFL Trophy to Arsenal under-21s three days before, the Ipswich supremos sought change in the dugout to kick-start their season.

The Blues currently sit 11th in the League One table after an indifferent campaign so far and are seven points adrift from the top six.

But after a busy summer transfer window where established EFL figures such as Macauley Bonne, Connor Chaplin, and Sam Morsy arrived in Suffolk, the club were expected to be challenging for promotion to the Championship this term.

Paul Cook was dismissed as Ipswich head coach yesterday. Picture: Graham Hunt

Following victory on the south coast, they’ve gained only three league wins while suffering a number of humblings themselves -- including defeats to Sunderland and Rotherham.

Elsewhere in League One, Danny Cowley’s side’s league position was unaffected by the fixtures that took place yesterday.

Despite a weekend dominated by the FA Cup, two league fixtures took place on Saturday. With Sunderland facing Oxford United at the Stadium of Light, the gap between the Blues and the top six could have been extended further.

But with a 1-1 draw between the two, the gap remains at two points while Lee Johnson’s side are four points clear and Karl Robinson’s only one.

In the day’s other game, Accrington swept Fleetwood aside with a 5-1 victory at the WHAM Stadium.