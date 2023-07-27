A look at how Portsmouth’s current squad value compares to their League One rivals.

Portsmouth are now closing in on the new season as pre-season preparations begin to reach their conclusion.

Pompey will be hoping for better this coming season after narrowly missing out on the play-offs last term. Promotion will be the goal for the club, and they have already shown ambition in the transfer market, most recently snapping up former England youth international goalkeeper Ryan Schofield.

But while Portsmouth will be in the group of League One promotion favourites heading into the new season, where does their squad value rank among the rest of their third tier rivals? Join us as we take a look below with the help of Transfermarkt.

Stevenage Squad value - £3.7m

Cheltenham Town Squad value - £3.8m

Carlisle United Squad value - £3.9m

Port Vale Squad value - £4.1m