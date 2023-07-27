News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

League One squad values: How Portsmouth compare to Derby, Wigan and Reading after Ryan Schofield signing - gallery

A look at how Portsmouth’s current squad value compares to their League One rivals.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 27th Jul 2023, 18:00 BST

Portsmouth are now closing in on the new season as pre-season preparations begin to reach their conclusion.

Pompey will be hoping for better this coming season after narrowly missing out on the play-offs last term. Promotion will be the goal for the club, and they have already shown ambition in the transfer market, most recently snapping up former England youth international goalkeeper Ryan Schofield.

But while Portsmouth will be in the group of League One promotion favourites heading into the new season, where does their squad value rank among the rest of their third tier rivals? Join us as we take a look below with the help of Transfermarkt.

Squad value - £3.7m

1. Stevenage

Squad value - £3.7m

Photo Sales
Squad value - £3.8m

2. Cheltenham Town

Squad value - £3.8m

Photo Sales
Squad value - £3.9m

3. Carlisle United

Squad value - £3.9m

Photo Sales
Squad value - £4.1m

4. Port Vale

Squad value - £4.1m

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:PortsmouthPompeyLeague One