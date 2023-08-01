News you can trust since 1877
League One stadium reviews: How Portsmouth’s Fratton park compares to home grounds of Derby County and rivals - gallery

A look at how Portsmout’s Fratton Park compares to League One stadiums when it comes to fan reviews.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 1st Aug 2023, 19:00 BST

Portsmouth are now just days away from kicking off their new season against Bristol Rovers.

Hopes are high for Pompey going into the new season under John Mousinho, and some sort of challenge for promotion will be expected after the club narrowly missed out on the top six last term. It’s set to be another exciting campaign in League One, but as preparations continue, we have decided to take a look at each of this season’s stadiums to see which grounds perform best when it comes to fan reviews.

Take a look below to see how Fratton Park compares to the rest of the League One venues.

TripAdvisor - 4/5. Google review - 4.2/5

1. Oakwell - Barnsley

TripAdvisor - 4/5. Google review - 4.2/5

Photo Sales
TripAdvisor - 3.5/5. Google review - 4.1/5

2. Bloomfield Road - Blackpool

TripAdvisor - 3.5/5. Google review - 4.1/5

Photo Sales
TripAdvisor - 3/5. Google review - 4.1/5

3. Toughsheet Community Stadium - Bolton

TripAdvisor - 3/5. Google review - 4.1/5

Photo Sales
TripAdvisor - 3.5/5. Google review - 4.1/5

4. Memorial Stadium - Bristol Rovers

TripAdvisor - 3.5/5. Google review - 4.1/5

Photo Sales
