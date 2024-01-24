League One table in 10 years - video game predicts where Portsmouth, Bradford, Bolton, Charlton and others sit
In this piece, we'll be taking a look at how the League One table may look in a decade's time - according to Football Manager 2024.
Currently, Portsmouth find themselves in League One, having toiled around in the third and fourth tiers of English football over the last few years - FM24 thinks that they will remain in the division in ten years.
According to FM24, at the conclusion of the 2033/34 season, Pompey are now managed by Scot Gemmill - in the real world, the son of Archie Gemmill manages Scotland's U21's team.
Please note that this list is not to be taken too seriously - it is merely a predicted table from a video game. In reality, Portsmouth may be five time Champions League winners in the next ten years - who can say?