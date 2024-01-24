Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Currently, Portsmouth find themselves in League One, having toiled around in the third and fourth tiers of English football over the last few years - FM24 thinks that they will remain in the division in ten years.

According to FM24, at the conclusion of the 2033/34 season, Pompey are now managed by Scot Gemmill - in the real world, the son of Archie Gemmill manages Scotland's U21's team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad