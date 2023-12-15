Portsmouth have enjoyed a stunning turnaround under John Mousinho, but how do they compare to rivals based on the table from the moment their current boss took charge? Pompey have been a sensation this season, currently sitting top of League One and six points clear of third placed Stevenage with a game in hand.

Current boss Mousinho was appointed in January, and while he enjoyed a solid start to life at Fratton Park, he couldn't quite guide them into the top six last season. But the improvements have been huge this season, so we thought we would take a look at where Pompey would be based on a league table starting from Mousinho's arrival.