Pompey's 2023/24 season is now over but there is no time for reflection as talks are held with those out of contract at the club.

John Mousinho's men concluded their campaign with a 2-0 win over Lincoln City, finishing on a respectable 97 points. In his post-match interview, Mousinho revealed that he’d be holding talks with players on Monday and Tuesday about their futures.

This was a memorable campaign which saw them win the league title and end their 12-year exile from the Championship. A whole host of players have been viewed as heroes by the fan base and whatever happens now, they’ll be remembered as the cohort which graduated to the second tier.

Away from d-day, earlier this month, the EFL announced the official Team of the Season. Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy and Marlon Pack were all included with John Mousinho named the Manager of the Year. Another official one is to follow which is the PFA Team of the Year where the manager and captain’s have chosen their teams, but that won’t come out until August.

The interesting thing about the Team of the Year in the EFL is that it was announced before everything had been confirmed. Pompey still hadn’t booked their place in the Championship and there were other teams such as Derby County and Bolton Wanderers battling for promotion.

A new team has now been put up for debate by WhoScored, who help assist the EFL in their decision making for weekly, monthly and seasonal awards. They assess the performance of each player in every game and now the best 11 of the course of the 46 game season has been revealed.