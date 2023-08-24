News you can trust since 1877
League One team of the season so far - including Portsmouth, Derby County and Barnsley stars - gallery

A look at the best League One players of the season so far based on player ratings.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:55 BST

Portsmouth have enjoyed a steady start to the season, yet to lose any of their six games across all competitions.

Pompey defeated Fulham under-21s on penalties in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday, and that followed a draw with Cheltenham Town in League One. Only five teams have a better points return than Pompey in League One, and even top team Cambridge United are only one point ahead of John Mousinho’s men.

With that in mind, we have recruited the help of WhoScored to put together the best League One starting XI of the season so far, based on ratings. Take a look below to see how many Pompey players feature.

WhoScored rating - 7.8

1. GK - Max Crocombe

WhoScored rating - 7.8

WhoScored rating - 7.7

2. LB - Tom Pearce

WhoScored rating - 7.7

WhoScored rating - 7.7

3. CB - James Husband

WhoScored rating - 7.7

WhoScored rating - 7.8

4. CB - Charlie Hughes

WhoScored rating - 7.8

