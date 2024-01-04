Portsmouth are the league leaders at the half-way stage - but how many Pompey players are there in the WhoScored team of the season so far?

Portsmouth fans are hoping that this will be a season to remember and at the half-way stage the South-Coast giants are top of the table and on course for a return to the Championship for the first time in over a decade.

John Mousinho’s side have recorded 15 wins and 8 draws from their opening 25 games and have lost just twice - leaving them with a two point lead over second place Bolton and a four point cushion over the automatic promotion places.

There have been many outstanding individual performances from Pompey in an exceptional start to the campaign. But how many of the current crop have made the Team of The Season so far?