Pompey continued their unbeaten run as they cruised to a 4-1 victory over Reading at Fratton Park. Paddy Lane opened the scoring for the Blues in the first-half and then a second-half onslaught came.

Club captain Marlon Pack doubled the lead four minutes in to the second period and then both Callum Lang and Colby Bishop got in on the scoring. Wales international Charlie Savage did pull one goal back for the Royals but it didn't change the outcome of the game.

Portsmouth have now won their last four league matches and have preserved their six-point lead over Derby County who themselves are in good form and hold a game in hand over Pompey. The Rams beat play-off chasing Stevenage 1-0 at Pride Park thanks to a 90th minute winner from Louie Sibley.

Elsewhere in the division, Bolton Wanderers were involved in a six-goal thriller with Charlton Athletic, drawing 3-3. Blackpool defeated Peterborough United 2-1 at London Road, whilst Darren Moore's first game in charge of Port Vale ended in a defeat to former manager Darrell Clarke, who masterminded a Cheltenham Town win.

Northampton Town inflicted a 3-1 defeat on to Bristol Rovers with Patrick Brough, Mitch Pinnock and Marc Leonard all on target for the Cobblers. Carlisle United's woes continued with Cambridge United winning 4-0 at Brunton Park thanks to efforts from Sullay Kaikai, Elias Kachunga and Ryan Bennett.