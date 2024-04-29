Pompey played their part in a dramatic final day of the 2023/24 League One season by defeating Lincoln City at Sincil Bank.

John Mousinho's men rounded off their title-winning campaign with victory in Lincolnshire. Myles Peart-Harris and Paddy Lane scored late on to ensure the win as they said goodbye to the third tier by finishing on 97 points.

Saturday's hosts had been in the play-off positions before the first whistle blew but they face another year in the division following their defeat. They were sixth and ahead of Oxford United on goal difference but because of the results worked out they finished seventh.

Mousinho's former club Oxford did what was required of them, beating Exeter City with Mark Harris and Cameron Brannagan on target in the first-half. The U's finished seventh whilst Barnsley's 1-1 draw with Northampton Town was enough to see them finish sixth. The Tykes parted ways with Neil Collins last week and in his first game in caretaker charge, Martin Devaney's side stumbled over the line. Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United, Oxford United and Barnsley will all begin their play-off campaigns on Saturday.

As for the bottom, three teams; Cheltenham Town, Burton Albion and Cambridge United could have been relegated. It was Cheltenham who went down as despite Burton Albion losing 3-0 to already relegated Fleetwood Town, the Robins lost to managerless Stevenage and a return to League Two was confirmed. Cambridge United played to a goalless draw with Port Vale who were already relegated as well and ended up finishing 18th, a place higher than Shrewsbury Town.