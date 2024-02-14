Portsmouth showed their character as they came from behind to defeat Cambridge United at Fratton Park on Tuesday night.

Danny Andrew opened the scoring for the U's but jsut before first-half stoppage time, Kusini Yengi equalised from the spot. January signing Myles Peart-Harris then put John Mousinho's side in front before Abu Kamara made sure of the victory with an effort in the 71st minute.

It was a result that kept a six point gap between themselves and Derby County, whilst also boasting a seven-point lead over Bolton Wanderers. Portsmouth have now won three straight games and are unbeaten in their last six, winning five of those matches. A difficult December and a rocky start to January perhaps made people question Portsmouth's resolve but right now they're showing their true promotion credentials.

Despite the victory, John Mousinho did admit that he was a slight bit disappointed with the first-half performance. He has set high standards and wants his side to be better over 90 minutes, and given the desire to get to the Championship from everyone involved at the club, it's good to see he's not resting on his laurels.

Portsmouth do deserve some praise however, and they have received recoginition in the form of one of their players being listed in the League One team of the week (midweek edition). Only one player makes the cut and it is one of the goal scorers.