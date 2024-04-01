Portsmouth maintained their incredible trajectory towards automatic promotion as they treated their travelling fans to a stylish 3-1 victory at Wycombe. The result leaves John Mousinho’s men 11 points clear of third-placed Bolton after extending their unbeaten run to 13 games.
Title challengers Derby were also able to ramp up the pressure with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Blackpool, courtesy of a first half strike from Ebou Adams.
However, there were also a number of shock results throughout the division with the likes of Barnsley and Peterborough both falling to shock home defeats, while third-placed Bolton were unable to break down a stubborn Stevenage defence in a 0-0 draw.
After an action-packed weekend of League One action we take a look at the players who have been given flowers for their performances and earned their spot in the League One Team of the Week, according to WhoScored.
The team lines up in a 442 formation and is decided by a metrics system which judges a player’s performance based on several factors. Unsurprisingly this team is dominated by pacesetters Portsmouth who boast an incredible four players in the lineup, but the highest rated performer in the team is a rare feature from the division’s basement side Carlisle United.
