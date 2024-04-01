Portsmouth maintained their incredible trajectory towards automatic promotion as they treated their travelling fans to a stylish 3-1 victory at Wycombe. The result leaves John Mousinho’s men 11 points clear of third-placed Bolton after extending their unbeaten run to 13 games.

Title challengers Derby were also able to ramp up the pressure with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Blackpool, courtesy of a first half strike from Ebou Adams.

However, there were also a number of shock results throughout the division with the likes of Barnsley and Peterborough both falling to shock home defeats, while third-placed Bolton were unable to break down a stubborn Stevenage defence in a 0-0 draw.

After an action-packed weekend of League One action we take a look at the players who have been given flowers for their performances and earned their spot in the League One Team of the Week, according to WhoScored.