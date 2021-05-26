League One transfer gossip: Ipswich Town linked with audacious swoop for former Portsmouth, Spurs, West Ham United, Sunderland and England striker as Watford, Derby County and Birmingham City target departs rivals

Jermain Defoe.

Ipswich’s Jermain man

Ipswich have been linked with a bid for former Pompey striker Jermain Defoe.

The Tractor Boys have a healthy transfer warchest to spend this summer after the club’s American takeover.

And, according to Football Insider, Rangers front man Defoe is wanted by Paul Cook.

The 38-year-old is out of contract this summer at Ibrox, where he is said to command wages of around £30,000 per week.

Defoe bagged 17 goals in 36 appearances at Fratton Park between 2008 and 2009.

Pigott takes flight from Dons

One of League One’s hottest properties has announced his exit from AFC Wimbledon.

And Joe Pigott has today called the decision to leave the Dons the toughest of his football career.

A swathe of clubs including Watford, Derby, Birmingham, Bristol City, Huddersfield and Charlton have been linked with the man who bagged 22 goals last season.

The 27-year-old joined from Maidstone in 2018 and has scored three goals against Pompey in six appearances since.

Pigott said: ‘This has been the toughest decision of my career and I’ve decided that I will be looking for a new challenge. Firstly, it’s been an absolute privilege to play for this club as it represents exactly what the game is about – the fans.

‘To not play in front of a packed Plough Lane is something that upsets me.

‘Your support to me since my debut against Blackpool has been amazing.’

Hatters’ Sonny delight

Former Pompey defender Sonny Bradley has signed a new contract at Luton.

Bradley was linked with a move to League One rivals Ipswich, but has agreed to stay at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters skipper moved to Kenilworth Road in 2018 and could even be lining up alongside Jack Whatmough who has also been linked with a move to Nathan Jones’ side.

Bradley told Luton’s official site: I’m really happy to have signed again.

‘I said recently that I can’t wait to walk out at Kenilworth Road in front of fans again, because we all know that roof is going to come off.

‘We’ve come so far together and I feel that there is some unfinished business after what we’ve all been through over this past year and a bit. It’s going to be a real emotional day when that happens.

‘I’ve been privileged to captain the club during such a successful period and I’m excited about what the future holds now we’ve established ourselves in the Championship.’

