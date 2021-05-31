League One transfer gossip: Portsmouth rivals Sunderland hopeful star quartet will stay | Promotion hopeful Charlton 'very busy' | Northern Ireland and Linfield striker linked with Blackpool and Accrington

Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke, centre, following his goal against Pompey at Fratton Park in March

Here’s the latest rumours emerging from the third tier…

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is hopeful the club will retain out-of-contract quartet Denver Hume, Luke O’Nien, Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke, but has hinted the Black Cats won’t be waiting too much longer for a decision. Both Wyke and O’Nien have been atrracting strong interest after Sunderland’s latest failed promotion bid (Northern Echo).

Charlton Athletic manager Nigel Adkins has admitted in a Twitter message to Addicks fans that he and the club are working hard behind the scenes to bring some players through the door. Charlton have been linked with a move for reported Pompey target Todd Kane, who is is expected to leave QPR this summer.

Northern Ireland and Linfield striker Shayne Lavery will return to English football this season after his 30 goals for the Windsor Park outfit helped them secure a league and cup double, according to Belfast Live. The 22-year-old was originally at Everton but is expected to move back across the water, with newly-promoted Blackpool leading the chase. Accrington are also reportedly keen as well as Scottish Premiership sides.

Oxford midfielder Mark Sykes has emerged as a transfer target for Ipswich Town, despite the U’s activating an option on the former Northern Ireland international’s current Kassam Stadium deal (East Anglian Daily Times).

Sheffield United have entered the race for young Wigan Athletic forward Kyle Joseph, who is also interesting Newcastle (Chronicle Live).