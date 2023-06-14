League One transfer latest as window opens - with Barnsley, Bristol Rovers, Peterborough and Portsmouth rival news

Josh to Posh

Josh Emmanuel is closing in on a move to Peterborough.

Darren Ferguson is carrying out an overhaul of his squad, after their play-off failure last term.

From left: Josh Emmanuel, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, James Wilson and Aaron Pressley.

And Emmanuel appears to be a replacement for former Pompey man Nathan Thompson, with the right-back close to a move after leaving Hull City in January.

The 25-year-old, who has overcome illness issues which threatened to end his career, is said to have undergone a medical with the Posh.

Meanwhile, Peterborough are also being Huddersfield defender Romoney Crichlow, as he leaves the Terriers.

The 24-year-old, who spent the past season with Bradford, is a free agent this summer.

Wilson deal on for Gas

Bristol Rovers are on the trail of Plymouth defender James Wilson, according to reports.

The defender was in talks with the League One title winners over a new deal, but the Pilgrims have now pulled that offer with a lack of progress being made.

Dan Scarr, Ryan Hardle and Jordan Houghton all found common ground over new terns, but the 34-year-old has been unable to do so.

As a result, Joey Barton is looking to pounce - say Bristol Live.

Pressley on Tykes’ mind

Barnsley are on the trail of striker Aaron Pressley.

And Wycombe are rivalling the League One play-off finalists for the signature of the 6ft 4in striker.

Pressley spent last season on loan at Accrington - scoring eight goals in 27 appearances at the Crown Ground.

Now the Tykes are said to be ready to move for the Brentford man - with the Chairboys, Cheltenham, Cambridge, Sutton and Stockport all keen, according to Football Insider.

Jon done for Bolton

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has signed a new deal at Bolton.

The 31-year-old scored eight goals in 27 outings, before his season was ended by an ankle injury against Pompey in January.