League One transfer latest: Cardiff to rival former Portsmouth boss for Derby forward | Posh chief warns wantaway forward | Hull lose keeper to Millwall

Here’s the latest news we’ve found emerging from the Blues’ rivals…

Ipswich’s hopes of landing experienced Derby forward Martyn Waghorn have suffered a blow with reports that Cardiff are interested in bringing the 31-year-old to the Bluebirds once his Rams contract expires next month (Football Insider).

Wanted Peterborough forward Siriki Dembele has been told by Barry Fry to be wary of ‘a difficult transfer market’ if he decides to make another push to leave London Road. Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are both interested. (Peterborough Telegraph).

Championship-bound Hull are keen to see Regan Slater return to the KCOM Stadium after his successful loan spell from Sheffield United. It’s believed the defender also wants the move, but much depends on whether the Blades see him as part of their long-term plans. Preston are also interested (Hull Live).

Millwall have signed Hull goalkeeper George Long on a free transfer (Football Insider).

Fleetwood chief executive Steve Curwood has insisted the Cody Army are not looking to sell any of their hot prospects but every player has his price. Premier League clubs have been monitoring the progress of 19-year-old defender James Hill, while midfielder Jay Matete also has his admirers (Fleetwood Weekly News).

New Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens says he is very hopeful Sheffield Wednesday target Reece James will stay at the club, despite approaching the end of his contract (insidefutbol.com).