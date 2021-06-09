League One transfer latest: Portsmouth rivals eye transfer spree as done deals continue in League One with Burton Albion, Wigan Athletic and Fleetwood Town busy

U’s on recruitment drive

Karl Robinson has targeted as many as eight new signings as outlined plans for an Oxford United transfer spree.

And the U’s boss indicated that number could rise this summer, depending on the players that may depart the Kassam Stadium this summer.

Oxford have signed midfielder Marcus McGuane and been linked with Blues winger Ryan Williams in recent days..

Robinson told BBC Oxford: ‘I try to get a lot of things done early, we always do as managers.

‘I’d like to think we can get three or four in easily before we start the season and then there will probably be another four coming in on top of that.

‘Then you’re depending on the players that you lose.’

Karl Robinson. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Patrick goes for Burton

Burton Albion have moved to land Carlisle winger Omari Patrick.

The 25-year-old will move to the Pirelli Stadium when he becomes a free agent at the end of the month.

Patrick said: I'm quick, a bit skilful, like to drive forward and take on defenders. It's a platform to come to a league above and hopefully I can establish myself here.

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes Patrick will bring attributes to develop his side.

He said: ‘We know we need pace and directness, and he brings all of that.

‘He's a young guy, he's hungry and he will give us good options in the attacking areas, where we need to improve.’

Wright stuff for Fleetwood

Fleetwood have landed Ipswich keeper Harry Wright on a two-year deal after the 22-year-old was one of the huge number of players released from Portman Road this summer.

Captain in can for Latics

Wigan skipper Jamie Jones has sealed a new two-year deal with the Latics.

The keeper, 32, has played 87 games since arriving at the DW Stadium from Stevenage in 2017.

He told Wigan’s official site: I'm made up to get it over the line.‘It's been in the process for a few weeks, but coming in and getting it done is especially what I wanted for me and

my family. I'm so proud.’

