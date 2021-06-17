League One transfer latest: Portsmouth rivals set for transfer blow as Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers vie for hot prospect

Rivals want to add Odimayo

Swindon Town defender Akin Odimayo is attracting interest from Doncaster and Sheffield Wednesday, according to reports.

The 21-year-old is out of contract at the County Ground after the Robins’ relegation to League Two and is on the shopping list of both Yorkshire clubs.

The former Reading man made 35 appearances in League One last season, and, according to Football League World, will get the chance to remain in the third tier moving forward.

Bluebirds close in on swoop

Cardiff are closing in on a move for Crewe’s Ryan Wintle, according to reports.

The midfielder is target for the Championship side who has attracted interest from a number of clubs after turning down a new deal at Gresty Road.

Akin Odimayo battles with John Marquis last season (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

And Football Insider say the Bluebirds are in pole position to secure his signature, after already landing James Collins from Luton Town this summer.

Another Don deal

MK Dons have completed their latest piece of summer business after landing keeper Franco Ravizzoli.

The Argentinian turned out for Eastbourne in the National League South last term, before linking up with Russell Martin’s side for training after the league’s cancellation due to coronavirus.

Now the 23-year-old has sealed a move to Pompey’s League One rivals on a free transfers.

He told their official site: ‘I couldn’t be happier right now.

‘The stadium is amazing, and I am looking forward to playing here in front of the fans, I can’t wait to get started.’

U's want Yoav

Oxford United have offered young defender Yoav Sade a new deal.

The 21-year-old has been out on loan in the National League South with Braintree, but U’s boss Karl Robinson is keen to tie him down to another deal at the Kassam Stadium for the next year.

