League One transfer news: Former Portsmouth, Doncaster, Millwall and Lincoln striker John Marquis on Charlton's radar

It’s understood the 29-year-old is an option the Addicks are currently exploring, with the Lincoln forward due to leave Sincil Bank upon the expiration of his short-term contract in June.

Marquis moved to the Imps in January after being told he had no long-term future at Fratton Park.

Prior to his move to Michael Appleton’s then side, he had scored four goals in 19 league games for the Blues this season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He departed PO4 will a goal return of 36 from 121 appearances during his second spell at the club.

The former Doncaster Rovers ace started life at Lincoln with a bang, scoring in each of his opening three games for his new side.

Yet he ended the campaign without a goal in 11 appearances, finishing his Imps stay with a record of five goals from 20 games.

Set to be a free agent, will be keen to nail down his next club.

Former Pompey striker John Marquis is being linked with a move to Charlton

News of an imminent move to manageress Charlton has been brewing, but it’s understood, at this stage, he remains an option the south London side are considering.

The Addicks parted company with manager Johnnie Jackson following their disappointing 13th-placed finish in the League One table.