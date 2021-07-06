The attack-minded player is on the lookout for a new club after Paul Cook told him he wasn’t part of his Portman Road plans.

Lincoln apparently lead the race but the Blues could reportedly leapfrog them at the head of the queue if a swap deal involving Michael Jacobs could be sorted.

It’s an interesting development.

In the meantime. here’s the other news doing the rounds from the division...

In-demand Black Cats striker says goodbye to fans

Charlie Wyke has confirmed his Sunderland departure – with Wigan apparently now leading the race for his signature.

The 28-year-old said goodbye to Black Cats fans via his instagram account, wishing them well for the future.

Charlie Wyke is leaving Sunderland. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The striker's own future has been up in the air since the end of the season – a campaign that saw him score 31 goals in all competitions.

That form has seen the now out of contract former Carlisle front man linked with Celtic, Ipswich and Nottingham Forest.

And with his Sunderland departure now confirmed, it’s just a matter of where he’ll go next?

According to Sun journalist Alan Nixon, the big-spending Latics are interested in a move for the player and may offer the best terms.

At the weekend, Stadium of Light boss Lee Johnson said that he was '95-per-cent certain' that Wyke would leave after his contract expired last week.

Sunderland lead race for former £11m Huddersfield midfielder

Sunderland are leading the race to sign out-of-contract attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard.

According to the Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, the Blacks Cats are ahead of the likes of Birmingham, QPR. Derby County and Bristol City in the battle to land the former Huddersfield man, who reportedly cost the Terriers £11m in 2018.

Pritchard is currently without a club having endured a frustrating three-and-a-half seasons at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 28-year-old played only 19 times for the Terriers last season, with only six of them coming as starts in the Championship.

His last outing was against Swansea in February – but that hasn’t stopped the former Norwich man, who cost the Canaries £8m in 2016, attracting interest.

And it appears Sunderland could be a likely destination.

Ipswich linked with Stoke forward

It’s another new day, which means Ipswich are being linked with another new player.

In this instance, it’s 32-year-old Stoke striker Lee Gregory.

According to Football League World, Paul Cook’s side have made an offer for the former Millwall frontman, who is deemed surplus to requirements at the Bet365 Stadium.

Gregory has one year left of his existing Stoke deal, after arriving from the Lions on a free transfer in 2019.

He scored six goals in 41 appearances during his first season with the Potters but spent the second half of last season on loan at Derby,

During his time at Pride Park, Gregory scored three goals in 11 outings.