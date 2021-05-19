League One transfer news: Portsmouth rivals won't stand in way of star striker's potential exit | surprise Ipswich departure on cards as Paul Cook continues to wield axe

He’s the latest gossip as clubs look to reshape after the conclusion of the regular 2020-21 season…

Former Republic of Ireland international Alan Judge (32) is being tracked by both Gillingham and Colchester following his release from Ipswich Town in April (East Anglian Daily Times).

Brentford have joined Blackburn Rovers and QPR in showing interest in Ipswich midfielder Andre Dozzell, after boss Paul Cook told virtually everyone in the current squad that they can move on this summer (twdt.co.uk)

Sheffield Wednesday have their eyes on Doncaster Rovers left-back Reece James, who could be available on a free transfer in the weeks to come. However, Donny have offered the former Sunderland defender new terms, while Wednesday’s relegation from the Championship could scupper any potential move (Sheffield Star).

Newly-promoted Peterborough director of football Barry Fry insists the Posh won’t stand in the way of Jonson Clarke-Harris leaving London Road. The former Bristol Rovers front man was the division’s top scorer last season with 31 goals and has been linked with a move to Glasgow Rangers and Sunderland (Peterborough Telegraph).

Former Peterborough, Chalrton and Bolton playmaker Marcus Maddison has signed for non-league side Spalding United FC (Various).

Former Rangers attacking midfielder Andrew Shinnie, who has been released by Charlton, has admitted he’d be open to a return to the Scottish Premiership (Daily Record).