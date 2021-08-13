Pompey were heavily linked with Brandon Hanlan last season - who had scored 16 goals in 84 appearances for Gillingham at the time of their interest.

However, Kenny Jackett’s side were not prepared to stump up the cash expected to lure the forward to Fratton Park and so looked elsewhere.

Bristol Rovers snapped up Hanlan and, following a tribunal earlier this summer, must pay the Gills £150,000 for his signature.

The Gas are now refusing to let the 24-year-old leave for any less than the £150k price-tag placed on his head.

We have gathered the best of today’s League One transfer speculation below...

1. Highly-rated attacker set to leave Bolton Wanderers on loan Bolton Wanderers’ Dennis Politic is preparing to go out on loan following his year out with a cruciate ligament injury. Ian Evatt wants the 21-year-old to get some minutes on the pitch to further his development. (The Bolton News) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo

2. Sheffield Wednesday keen to tie down highly-rated defender Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly looking to get defender Dominic Iorfa to sign a new contract with the club. Josh Windass recently pledged his future to the Owls following their relegation. (The Star) Photo: Jacques Feeney Buy photo

3. Doncaster Rovers closing in on Manchester United youngster Doncaster Rovers are reportedly interested in bringing Manchester United’s Ethan Galbraith in on loan. The Red Devils are keen to give the midfielder some more first team experience. (@reluctantnicko) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo

4. Former Sunderland and Liverpool striker makes plea for Black Cats to resign him In a birthday post on Sunderland AFC’s Instagram yesterday, Djibril Cisse commented saying ‘let’s make a comeback’. This is the second time the forward has made it clear he would like to return to the club. (Instagram) Photo: Hamish Blair Buy photo