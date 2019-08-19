Latest League One rumours...

Sunderland are set to open talks with Jon McLaughlin over a new contract, as confirmed by owner Stewart Donald, who says he wants to stay. (Roker Rapport)

Black Cats owner Donald also revealed the club is close to “hugely exciting” new investors and believes “two or three signings” before the deadline. (Roker Rapport)

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has admitted Matty Taylor is likely to leave the club after receiving offers from unnamed League One clubs. (Bristol Live)

Speculation of a Doncaster Rovers return for Herbie Kane has been fuelled after the Liverpool midfielder was spotted in the stands at the Keepmoat on Saturday. (Scouts in Attendance)

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson has revealed midfielder Alex Woodyard has been told he is free to find another club. (Peterborough Telegraph)

Shrewsbury Town manager Sam Ricketts is desperate to signs a striker before the transfer deadline as well as trying to add an "another element". (Shropshire Star)