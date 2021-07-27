League one transfers: Lincoln complete double deal as reported Pompey target opts for Imps | Sheffield Wednesday land Burnley keeper and Middlesbrough midfielder on loan
Here’s the transfer developments that have caught the eye during another hectic 24 hours in League One.
Sheffield Wednesday have seen off competition from a handful of Championship clubs to secure the loan signing of Northern Ireland international Bailey Peacock-Farrell from Burnley. The 24-year-old, who has 21 caps for his country, joins until the end of the season – with his arrival seen as a bit of a coup for the League One new boys (Sheffield Star).
Darren Moore’s Wednesday have also completed the loan signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing.
The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Rotherham in the Championship and is the Owls’ sixth signing of the summer (Sheffield Star).
Sunderland are closing in on a loan deal for Liverpool left-back Tony Gallacher. The 22-year-old is poised to agree terms on a season-long loan at the Stadium of Light (Northern Echo).
Rotherham have had a six-figure bid for Rochdale midfielder Oliver Rathbone rejected by the League Two side.
The 24-year-old’s current Dale deal expires next summer – but the Millers will have to up their bid to land the highly-rated player (Football Insider).
Lincoln have completed the signing of Ipswich midfielder Teddy Bishop, who had also been linked with a move to Pompey.
The 25-year-old moves for an undisclosed fee after being with the Tractor Boys since he was eight (Various).
The Imps have also completed the signing of winger Hakeeb Adelakun on a long-term contract following his Bristol City release (Various).