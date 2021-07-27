Reported Pompey target Teddy Bishop has joined Lincoln for an undisclosed fee. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday have seen off competition from a handful of Championship clubs to secure the loan signing of Northern Ireland international Bailey Peacock-Farrell from Burnley. The 24-year-old, who has 21 caps for his country, joins until the end of the season – with his arrival seen as a bit of a coup for the League One new boys (Sheffield Star).

Darren Moore’s Wednesday have also completed the loan signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing.

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Rotherham in the Championship and is the Owls’ sixth signing of the summer (Sheffield Star).

Sunderland are closing in on a loan deal for Liverpool left-back Tony Gallacher. The 22-year-old is poised to agree terms on a season-long loan at the Stadium of Light (Northern Echo).

Rotherham have had a six-figure bid for Rochdale midfielder Oliver Rathbone rejected by the League Two side.

The 24-year-old’s current Dale deal expires next summer – but the Millers will have to up their bid to land the highly-rated player (Football Insider).

