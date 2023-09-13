League One’s best rated players have been revealed by EA Sports FC 24, and you can’t really argue with most of them.

It’s that time again as EA Sports FC 24, re-branded from the popular FIFA franchise, release their player ratings for the latest edition of their game.

FC 24, which was FIFA before a 30-year agreement came to an end, releases at the end of the month, and slowly player ratings are being drip fed to those who play the game. FC is such a popular game amongst fans, and you can often see players using it as entertainment when travelling to away matches or getting some down time.

Player ratings are a big talking point amongst the players, and their cards come under a lot of scrutiny. FC’s ratings end at 100 and that’s usually reserved for the best players like Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. League One ratings are considerably lower and the highest for this edition is 71, which would give whoever gets it a silver card.

Players do get the opportunity to get special cards such as an in-form if they deliver a good performance but the third tier of English football doesn’t get much recoginition in the virtual world and so these ratings are mainly made from performances from last season.

Pompey are in the game, and we’ve already revealed what the ratings are for their squad, but how do they stack up against their rivals? Only one Portsmouth player makes the cut in the top 18, but there are a few Bolton Wanderers and Derby County players in there. It wasn’t the season that the Blues wanted last year and there has been a strong recruitment drive but that hasn’t reflected on EA FC 24.

Below are the top 18 players from League One in FC 24, flick through the pages to see who is the best, and then tell us if EA made the right call.

*These ratings are official and have been confirmed by the official EFL League One Twitter account on Tuesday (September 12). All ratings will be released officially when the game comes out on Friday, September 29.

1 . Lewis Wing (Wycombe Wanderers) RATING: 69 PACE: 60, SHOOTING; 54, PASSING; 61, DRIBBLING: 65, DEFENDING: 68, PHYSICALITY: 75 Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2 . Josh Cowen (Wycombe Wanderers) RATING: 69 PACE: 60, SHOOTING; 54, PASSING; 61, DRIBBLING: 65, DEFENDING: 68, PHYSICALITY: 75 Photo: Alex Morton/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3 . Jason Kerr (Wigan Athletic) RATING: 69 PACE: 68, SHOOTING: 44, PASSING; 53, DRIBBLING: 59, DEFENDING: 67, PHYSICALITY: 80 Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images) Photo Sales