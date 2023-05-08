The League One season has officially come to a close for Pompey.

Over the course of the campaign, the Blues picked up five red cards - three of which coming under new boss John Mousinho.

Joe Morrell and Marlon Pack were the biggest culprits as they received two dismissals each, while Joe Pigott was also shown his marching orders.

A total of 75 yellow cards were also handed out to Blues players over the 46 games, which was the same figure for the 2021-22 campaign.

But how do Pompey compare to their League One rivals?

We’ve used Transfermarkt’s disciplinary points system to discover which sides were the nicest and dirtiest across the third tier.

NOTE: Yellow cards are worth one point, a yellow to red card is valued at three and a straight red card scores five points.

Here’s what we found.

1 . League One's dirtiest sides. How Pompey rank as League One's dirtiest side. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2 . Accrington Yellow cards: 101; Yellow-red cards: 1; Straight red cards: 6; Disciplinary points: 134. Photo: PETER POWELL Photo Sales

3 . Shrewsbury Yellow cards: 99; Yellow-red cards: 3; Straight red cards: 5; Disciplinary points: 133. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4 . Fleetwood Yellow cards: 105; Yellow-red cards: 1; Straight red cards: 4; Disciplinary points: 128. Photo: Henry Browne Photo Sales