However, due to the trials and tribulations of third tier football it’s easier said than done.
Pompey collected their fair share of cautions throughout the 2021-22 campaign – including Danny and Nicky Cowley.
But how does the Blues’ tally of cards compare to the rest of the division’s?
Thanks to Transfermarkt.com’s points system which distributes one point for a yellow, three for a yellow-red and five for a straight red – they dirtiest team in the league have been revealed.
Here’s what we found out…
1. Plymouth - 24th
Yellow cards: 61
Straight red cards: 0
Yellow-red cards: 1
Points: 64
Picture: Bryn Lennon
2. MK Dons - 23rd
Yellow cards: 64
Straight red cards: 1
Yellow-red cards: 0
Points: 69
Picture: Clive Mason
3. Morecambe - 22nd
Yellow cards: 70
Straight red cards: 1
Yellow-red cards: 0
Points: 75
Picture: Julian Finney
4. Bolton - 21st
Yellow cards: 67
Straight red cards: 2
Yellow-red cards: 0
Points: 77
Picture: Charlotte Tattersall
