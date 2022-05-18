However, due to the trials and tribulations of third tier football it’s easier said than done.

Pompey collected their fair share of cautions throughout the 2021-22 campaign – including Danny and Nicky Cowley.

But how does the Blues’ tally of cards compare to the rest of the division’s?

Thanks to Transfermarkt.com’s points system which distributes one point for a yellow, three for a yellow-red and five for a straight red – they dirtiest team in the league have been revealed.

Here’s what we found out…

1. Plymouth - 24th Yellow cards: 61 Straight red cards: 0 Yellow-red cards: 1 Points: 64

2. MK Dons - 23rd Yellow cards: 64 Straight red cards: 1 Yellow-red cards: 0 Points: 69

3. Morecambe - 22nd Yellow cards: 70 Straight red cards: 1 Yellow-red cards: 0 Points: 75

4. Bolton - 21st Yellow cards: 67 Straight red cards: 2 Yellow-red cards: 0 Points: 77