Pompey saw Joe Rafferty sent off against Stevenage this seasonPompey saw Joe Rafferty sent off against Stevenage this season
League One’s ‘dirtiest teams’ table and where Portsmouth, Charlton, Bolton and Barnsley sit - gallery

Pompey have already seen both Joe Rafferty and Joe Morrell sent off this season

By Mark McMahon
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 08:44 BST

Pompey sit proudly at the top of League One - but there’s another table where their ranking doesn’t look so impressive.

That’s the third tier’s fair play table, which takes into account each side’s disciplinary record over the season so far.

And with the Blues picking up 18 yellow cards, one second yellow card and a straight red already this terms, their points total is stacking up.

That increases the risk of suspensions, with Joe Morrell and Joe Rafferty just recently back from bans.

But how does Pompey’s record compare to others in League One.

Here’s what we found out with the help of data collated by Transfermarkt, with one point per yellow card, three for each second yellow and five for a red.

Pompey aren’t quite League One’s ‘dirtiest team’ - but they’re not far off in!

10 yellows, 0 second yellows, 0 straight red cards.

1. Northampton Town - 10 points

10 yellows, 0 second yellows, 0 straight red cards.

11 yellows, 0 second yellows, 0 straight red cards.

2. Port Vale - 11 points

11 yellows, 0 second yellows, 0 straight red cards.

12 yellows, 0 second yellows, 0 straight red cards.

3. Wycombe Wanderers - 12 points

12 yellows, 0 second yellows, 0 straight red cards.

13 yellows, 0 second yellows, 0 straight red cards.

4. Cambridge United - 13 points

13 yellows, 0 second yellows, 0 straight red cards.

