League One's most fouled teams: Where Portsmouth, Plymouth, Charlton and Barnsley rank - gallery

Pompey have experienced a tough season when it comes to injuries.

By Mark McMahon
Published 4th May 2023, 13:30 BST

And is it any wonder, considering they’re the most fouled team in League One this term by a long way.

Data from Wyscout reveals no team has been stopped in their tracks by an illegal challenge more than the Blues – 578 times. The league average is 467.29.

And it’s the same over the course of 90 minutes, with John Mousinho’s side suffering 11.65 fouls per game when looking to mount an attack, with the league average sitting at 9.4.

They’re staggering statistics with no real reason behind it.

Here’s a closer look at this season’s fouls statistics, starting with the least fouled team to the most – which we know already is the Blues.

Ronan Curtis is currently out with an ACL injury suffered during a challenge against Bolton

1. Portsmouth midfielder Ronan Curtis during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Accrington Stanley at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 22 April 2023.

Ronan Curtis is currently out with an ACL injury suffered during a challenge against Bolton Photo: Jason Brown

Fouls suffered this season: 388. Average fouls suffered per 90 mins: 7.83.

2. Exeter City

Fouls suffered this season: 388. Average fouls suffered per 90 mins: 7.83. Photo: Michael Regan

Fouls suffered this season: 392. Average fouls suffered per 90 mins: 7.86.

3. Burton Albion

Fouls suffered this season: 392. Average fouls suffered per 90 mins: 7.86. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Fouls suffered this season: 401. Average fouls suffered per 90 mins: 8.17.

4. Morecambe

Fouls suffered this season: 401. Average fouls suffered per 90 mins: 8.17. Photo: Ashley Allen

Related topics:League OnePompeyPlymouthCharltonBarnsleyPortsmouthBluesDataWyscoutJohn Mousinho