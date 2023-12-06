News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

League One's team of the season - featuring outstanding Derby County, Charlton Athletic, Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth performers

We are now beginning to close in on the halfway mark of the League One season.
By Jordan Cross
Published 6th Dec 2023, 12:32 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 12:49 GMT

So who are the division’s outstanding performers up until this stage of the campaign?

The stattos at WhoScored.com have been crunching the numbers - using 200 raw statistics weighted according to their influence in the game.

Using a 4-4-2 formation we’ve picked out the standout players in each position with a spread of positions covered on the substitutes’ bench, to outline who’s shone brightest so far.

From left to right: Peterborough’s Harrison Burrows, Derby County’s Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Blackpool’s Jordan Rhodes and Oxford’s Cameron Brannagan all make the League One team of the season so far.

1. League One team of the season so far

From left to right: Peterborough’s Harrison Burrows, Derby County’s Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Blackpool’s Jordan Rhodes and Oxford’s Cameron Brannagan all make the League One team of the season so far. Photo: The News

Photo Sales
Who Scored rating: 7.2

2. GK: Liam Roberts (Barnsley)

Who Scored rating: 7.2 Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 7.2

3. RB: Jack Iredale (Bolton Wanderers)

WhoScored rating: 7.2 Photo: Clive Brunskill

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 7.4

4. CB: Carl Piergianni (Stevenage)

WhoScored rating: 7.4 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Charlton AthleticLeague OneDerby CountyWigan AthleticPortsmouth