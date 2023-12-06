League One's team of the season - featuring outstanding Derby County, Charlton Athletic, Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth performers
We are now beginning to close in on the halfway mark of the League One season.
By Jordan Cross
Published 6th Dec 2023, 12:32 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 12:49 GMT
So who are the division’s outstanding performers up until this stage of the campaign?
The stattos at WhoScored.com have been crunching the numbers - using 200 raw statistics weighted according to their influence in the game.
Using a 4-4-2 formation we’ve picked out the standout players in each position with a spread of positions covered on the substitutes’ bench, to outline who’s shone brightest so far.
